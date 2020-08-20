Vadar

Vadar has all the best traits of a feline companion; at a youthful seven-months-old, he is still playful and athletic. Yet he has matured enough to be content hanging out on the cat tower, watching the birds outside. Best of all, he's handsome as can be with a lustrous black coat! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, it is coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting, email info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)