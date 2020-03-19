Victor
Marianne Dimick

To the victor, go the spoils! Be part of the winning team and adopt this four-month-old puppy. Meet Victor at Valley Humane Society, 3670 Nevada Street in Pleasanton. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am – 4pm. Visit valleyhumane.org or call (925) 426-8656 for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society /M. Dimic)