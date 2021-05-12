Winnie is short for winner. This four-year-old female scores big across the board in snuggling, leash walking and housebreaking. Winnie is ready to step up on the podium and claim her gold medal for being a good girl. Come take a victory lap with Winnie! Valley Humane Society coordinates adoptions by appointment only. If you are interested in adopting Winnie, please send an email to info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society /E. Scholz)
Granada's Autumn Johnson and Livermore's Marissa Gonzales fight for the ball as Granada girls' lacrosse team host cross-town rival, the Livermore Cowboys, on Friday, April 23. Granada went on to win 15-10. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)