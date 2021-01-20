Pacific Gas & Electric installed 400 new weather stations and 216 fire-watch cameras in high-risk areas in 2020 as part of its Community Wildlife Safety Program designed to reduce the size of power shutdowns.
PG&E said the network of enhanced weather technology and high-definition cameras helped reduce the extent of Public Safety Power Shutoffs last year by an average of 55%.
“As a real-time situational awareness tool, we’re able to use our high-density weather observation network at the start of a PSPS event to assess if forecasted critical fire weather conditions are materializing or not,” said senior PG&E meteorologist Ashley Helmetag. “In a PSPS event, if the conditions are not materializing above risk thresholds, then we’re able to use this data as a one of our decision-making support tools to significantly shrink or eliminate an area that was originally in scope for power shut off.”
PG&E said it had 1,000 weather stations and 340 cameras in operation throughout Northern and Central California by the end of the year, providing more precise weather data to the company’s meteorologists and outside agencies. Nearly 60 of those weather stations and more than a dozen cameras were in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.
PG&E said by the technology allowed the company to isolate the power grid into smaller segments to keep the lights on for thousands of customers who would have lost power during comparable weather events in 2019.
The company’s Wildfire Safety Operations and outside agencies also rely on the information for making critical decisions during wildfire season.
“We are working every day to improve the safety of our electric system and reduce wildfire risks,” said Debbie Powell, PG&E interim head of electric operations. “In addition to preventing wildfires, our focus is on improving weather awareness and reducing the impact of public safety power outages on customers and communities. Our growing network of weather stations and high-definition cameras helps PG&E meteorologists and analysts do just that.”
PG&E has been adding to its network of weather stations and cameras since 2018, mostly in high fire-threat areas in Northern and Central California.
The company plans to install another 300 weather stations by the end of 2021, or nearly one weather station for every 20 miles of electric lines in high fire-threat areas. By the end of 2022, PG&E plans to have nearly 600 cameras in place, giving it the ability to see roughly 90% of the high fire-risk area it serves.