Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is now accepting scholarship applications from college-bound high school students, as well as current college and continuing education students living in Northern and Central California.
More than 150 scholarships, totaling nearly $500,000, are available.
In addition to the PG&E scholarships, the Pacific Service Employees Association (PSEA), a non-profit mutual benefit organization serving PG&E employees and retirees, also provides scholarships for dependents of company employees.
PG&E scholarship information, including criteria and applications, is available on PG&E’s website, www.pge.com. To be considered for a scholarship, all applications must be submitted by Feb. 7.