If you are ready to get spooked this coming October, the Pirates of Emerson Haunted Theme Park is bringing screams and scares as a drive through attraction for 2020.
This year will mark the 29th year of the Pirates of Emerson being Northern California's Premier Haunted Attraction.
Guests will be able to get spooked starting Oct. 2 until Nov. 1, Thursdays through Sundays. No pedestrians will be able to walk through or bike through the attraction. For the first time ever, it will be specially designed to spook guests right in their car. Anyone who has experienced Pirates of Emerson in person knows it is not for the faint of heart. Even though this year is a drive-through experience, it may not be suited for a young or impressionable audience.
Pirates of Emerson has partnered with several non-profit organizations in the area, such as the Northern California Special Olympics, Tri-City Volunteers, Fremont Police D.A.R.E. program, Boy Scouts of America, Ohlones College Foundation and many more. They are dedicated to serving the community as much as they are to scaring the community.
“The Alameda County Fairgrounds is excited to be able to partner with Pirates of Emerson this year with the changes that have been made to get communities together safely,” said Angel Moore, vice president of business development for the Alameda County Fairgrounds. We are looking forward to the fun and the scares that Pirates of Emerson has in store.”
Vehicle-based gatherings have allowed the fairgrounds to reinvent and revolutionize drive-ins and vehicle-based shows. Allowing guests to safely gather from the comfort of their vehicles to enjoy movies, concerts, live stage shows and more. With 267 acres, the Alameda County Fairgrounds can safely create the perfect way to host a variety of physically distanced and car-based gatherings. The right combination of technology and staffing offers promoters a safe alternative to connect with the community.
For additional details regarding the Pirates of Emerson drive-through attraction, visit www.piratesofemerson.com or info@piratesofemerson.com.