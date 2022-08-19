Dog lovers are invited for a day of fun in the sun at the Play For A Stray fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Del Rey Elementary School.
The event, which benefits stray dogs throughout the Bay Area including Alameda County, will include arts and crafts, outdoor sports, carnival games, food trucks, music and more. Raffle tickets start at just $10 for a chance to win incredible prizes, including a 50/50 raffle, an autographed picture of Steph Curry and a Lake Tahoe vacation get-away.
“Our goal is not only to raise the funds needed to support our non-profit programs and expand our rescue operations, but to also bring more awareness to the community and spread the word about the mission of Play For A Stray,” said Amador Valley High School graduate Billy Goldstein, director of dog rescue operations.
Volunteers from Play For A Stray and local rescue partners will be on hand to discuss ways to support their life-saving work through volunteering, donation, adoption, and fostering.
Play for A Stray is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. All proceeds will go towards Play For A Stray’s dog rescue mission. Event parking and admission are free; donations are requested for participation in the raffle and some activities offered.
Del Rey Elementary is located at 25 El Camino Moraga, Orinda.