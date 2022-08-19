Stray Abandoned Street Homeless Dogs Animals Unsplash.jpg

Dog lovers are invited for a day of fun in the sun at the Play For A Stray fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Del Rey Elementary School.

The event, which benefits stray dogs throughout the Bay Area including Alameda County, will include arts and crafts, outdoor sports, carnival games, food trucks, music and more. Raffle tickets start at just $10 for a chance to win incredible prizes, including a 50/50 raffle, an autographed picture of Steph Curry and a Lake Tahoe vacation get-away.