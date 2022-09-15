PLS-PAYPAL GRANTS.tif

FreeMeals Founder Reena Jadhav, left, is seen here at last year’s FreeMeals fundraising event with Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown.

 Photo courtesy of Reena Jadhav

For the second year in a row, Pleasanton-based nonprofit FreeMeals, has received a $20,000 grant from the PayPal Community Impact Grant Program

FreeMeals partners with local restaurants to connect those in need with a free hot meal, once a week, for four weeks. The organization uses 100% of its grant funds to feed children in the Pleasanton and Livermore school districts, as well as local families.