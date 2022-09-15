For the second year in a row, Pleasanton-based nonprofit FreeMeals, has received a $20,000 grant from the PayPal Community Impact Grant Program
FreeMeals partners with local restaurants to connect those in need with a free hot meal, once a week, for four weeks. The organization uses 100% of its grant funds to feed children in the Pleasanton and Livermore school districts, as well as local families.
“We love PayPal and are so grateful,” said FreeMeals Founder Reena Jadhav. “Someone in the community heard about the work we do – I don’t know this person – and nominated us last year … this year, she nominated us again, and we won again.”
Jadhav said this year’s grant will feed 500 families of four once a week for a month. Though the organization initially sought $25 to cover one meal, the cost over the last two years has increased to $40.
FreeMeals was born during the pandemic to meet a sudden and growing need in the local community. While at home with her family during the early weeks of the shelter-in-place restrictions, Jadhav knew local businesses, especially restaurants, were struggling, along with the families these businesses supported.
She enlisted the assistance of her teenage daughter to spread the word on social media, asking the community to sponsor meals for those in need and help her ensure no one in the Tri-Valley slept hungry. Since then, the organization has grown to 65 volunteers who help find and screen applicants, place orders for meals at local restaurants, and deliver meals to families.
“We started with just our network of knowing where the need was,” Jadhav said. “Then we started with the trailer park where the first request had come in. So, it started with ‘we will feed you once a week and reevaluate after four weeks and if you need more than once a week, we can get two to three days’ worth of food.’”
The organization also ensures all meals donated through the group meet strict health requirements. Jadhav says they strive to meet the dietary restrictions of all families and include fresh, healthy food.
In 2021, FreeMeals raised $70,000 dollars and delivered 50,000 meals. The grants from PayPal help ensure Jadhav and her team have a major impact on the Tri-Valley’s food insecure population.
“Supporting social impact work in our communities is core to PayPal’s mission to improve financial health and expand economic opportunity,” said Franz Paasche, PayPal’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. “FreeMeals is doing critical work in our community, providing families and seniors in need with nutritious meals. We are pleased that a PayPal Community Impact Grant and the support of our employee volunteers will help Free Meals provide more assistance to Pleasanton families.”
Jadhav is currently looking for locations to place community refrigerators where those in need can help themselves to fresh fruit and vegetables, and stores can donate unsold items.
“I feel this is something we need to fund as a society, that in Pleasanton, no one sleeps hungry, in Livermore, no one sleeps hungry,” she said. “I have this dream that there is this fridge in every school and any child can go to this fridge and eat fruit … I will fund the fridge and keep it stocked; I just need a place to put it.”