Jen Lenard-Benson has been named executive director for Sunflower Hill, a Pleasanton-based nonprofit that operates residential and support programs for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Lenard-Benson is a former associate director for global engagement and affinity programs for the University of Chicago, based in San Francisco.
“We’re excited for Jen to bring her development and non-profit management expertise gained from years in the sector to Sunflower Hill,” said Sunflower Hill Board of Directors President Kathy Layman. “Her extensive and increasing responsibilities in fundraising and strategic leadership, coupled with her skill at building relationships with key stakeholders who have a passion for the mission will be an asset to the organization.”
Lenard-Benson takes over from Janet Cohen, who was named interim executive director in October following the resignation of Edie Nehls.
“I'm honored to join such a unique and mission-centric non-profit providing much needed housing and programming for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community,” Lenard-Benson said. “I look forward to championing our next chapter.”
Lenard-Bensen, who has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Valparaiso University in Indiana. has more than 25 years of nonprofit experience working with organizations in the U.S. and Canada focused on housing and other programs for underserved populations.