The Catholic Community of Pleasanton is offering a series of workshops on dealing with the grief of losing a loved one.
The sessions are held at 7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 4001 Stoneridge Drive, Pleasanton. Sessions are planned for Wednesday, Sept. 20, and six consecutive Thursdays from Sept. 28 to Oct. 26.
Registration is required.
The Catholic Community of Pleasanton includes St. Augustine Church and St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Church. However, the grief workshops are open to the public, regardless of church affiliation.
To register, or for more information, call 925-846-3904. A video about the program is also available at catholicsofpleasanton.org.