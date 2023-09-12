Prayer Praying Bible Church Patrick Fore Unsplash.jpg

The Catholic Community of Pleasanton is offering a series of workshops on dealing with the grief of losing a loved one.

The sessions are held at 7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 4001 Stoneridge Drive, Pleasanton. Sessions are planned for Wednesday, Sept. 20, and six consecutive Thursdays from Sept. 28 to Oct. 26.