The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual trade show on its internet webpage now through April 1 highlighting members of its Ambassador Group.
The Ambassador Group represents about 40 of the chamber’s most active members who participate in local events and reach out to new businesses in the community.
“We are excited to be able to give another group of our chamber members the opportunity for brand awareness through this virtual tradeshow,” said Susie Weiss, communications and events manager.
“The Ambassadors are an incredibly energetic and knowledgeable group, and we are very happy to promote their businesses in this fun virtual format,” Weiss added.
This will be the fourth edition of the chamber’s online trades show since the Covid-19 pandemic show down in-person events. The first editions of “A Virtual Tradeshow” ran in the summer and fall of 2020, which recorded more than 1,200 page views.