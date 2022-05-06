James Cooper, who previously led chambers of commerce in American Canyon, Vallejo, and Benicia, California, has been named president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce.
Cooper will succeed Steve Van Dorn, who is retiring in June after a 25-year career as a chamber of commerce executive.
“We are confident that James will represent our business community with compassion and professionalism,” said Kim Damiani, who chairs the Pleasanton chamber’s board of directors. “His experiences not only make him well-positioned to lead our chamber, but also complement the economic initiatives our city has been focusing on.”
Cooper, a California native and Air Force veteran, worked in real estate and as business representative for the Workforce Investment Board of Solano County before becoming membership manager for the Novato Chamber of Commerce in 2011. In 2013, he was named president and CEO by the American Canyon Chamber of Commerce.
In late 2016, he was named president and CEO by the Vallejo Chamber of Commerce, which he has led for the last five years. He also served as interim executive director for the Benicia Chamber of Commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing executive support at a time the Benicia chamber had no paid staff.
"The greatest joy I get from my role as chamber president is when I hear from a member that the chamber made a difference for them,” Cooper said. “We are a resource to be tapped, rich with information and connections benefiting businesses. Our job is to make sure members know we can help and how.”
According to his online biography, Cooper is a 2015 graduate of the Western Association of Chamber Executives and holds both a bachelor’s degree in business management and master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix. He and his wife also own a bed-and-breakfast on an island off the coast of Madagascar.