The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce will hold a tradeshow mixer, hosted by Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies, on Wednesday, May 11.
This will be the first tradeshow mixer for the chamber since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are really looking forward to being able to hold our tradeshow mixers again,” said Susie Weiss, events and communications manager for the chamber. “Not only does it provide a great, cost-effective opportunity for our members, it’s a fun way to learn more about our local businesses.”
Omron is a manufacturer of robotics, motion sensors, and safety equipment for automated production lines. The mixer will be held at the company’s headquarters at 4225 Hacienda Dr., Pleasanton.
Traditionally, the tradeshow mixers have been among the most well-attended chamber functions. They are open to the public as well as chamber members,
To boost attendance at the mixer in May, the chamber announced that general admission will be free. To register, visit pleasanton.org.
The chamber has also scheduled a tradeshow mixer hosted by the Alameda County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Both events are scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.