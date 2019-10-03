The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pleasanton are partnering to promote local business through innovation and entrepreneurship. “Women in Business, An Economic Development Luncheon” is set for Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.
The annual event will feature a fresh spin and focus on women in business, with keynote speaker Anna Dapelo-Garcia, founder and president of Lean In Latinas, and Inclusion, Diversity & Health Equity Leader with Stanford Health Care. Dapelo-Garcia has received numerous awards and most recently was honored by the Silicon Valley Business Journal with a Latino Leadership Award. She was named Woman of the Year by the Women’s Health Care Executives, and has been featured in Forbes and on National Public Radio (NPR).
At the luncheon, economic driver awards will be presented to dynamic companies headquartered in Pleasanton whose products and services are innovative, address identifiable need, attract investment, substantially impact the local economy, and show significant continued economic promise.
According to Chamber President and CEO Steve Van Dorn, this will be the first time the Chamber and City have presented economic driver awards to Pleasanton companies which are all led by women.
Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery is located at 410 Vineyard Ave. in Pleasanton. Tickets for the luncheon are $45. Visit pleasanton.org.