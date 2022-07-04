The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce Community Foundation will host a mixer on Monday, July 11, in a salute to community partnerships.
The outdoor Salute to Partnerships Joint Mixer & BBQ will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Barone’s Restaurant & Gardens, 475 St. John St. The mixer, which includes dinner and two drinks, is open to the community. The event is free to city staffer and Leadership Pleasanton alumni, and $15 for everyone else.
Registrations are required by July 6. Tickets are available at pleasanton.org.