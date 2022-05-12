PLEASANTON — Citing a lag in private philanthropy throughout the Tri-Valley, the city council put charitable giving front and center last week with the unanimous approval of several grant funding programs for the coming fiscal year.
The city will allocate almost $1.2 million in July toward programs ranging from homelessness, to legal eviction assistance, to food and nutrition.
The council also approved a funding agreement with the Three Valleys Community Foundation (3VCF) that will provide $50,000 over the next three years to help with the foundation’s startup costs.
Founded in November 2021, 3VCF assists donors who want “to give money locally with impact,” said 3VCF Chair John Sensiba. It offers an alternative to national or international donor advisors that often distribute funds further afield from home.
Only 0.5% of the Tri-Valley’s gross domestic product goes to nonprofits, continued Sensiba, compared with the nationwide 1.5-2.0% range more common with private philanthropy.
While 3VCF’s startup funds will come from the city’s general fund, two federal funding sources — the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) — will assist the city’s Lower Income Housing Funds and the city’s General Fund in providing the money for the other 42 awarded grants. Together, CDBG and HOME will provide 42% of the federal grants toward the programs.
“The city doesn’t necessarily provide direct services,” explained Councilmember Jack Balch. “We rely heavily on these nonprofits and the partnership — a symbiotic relationship — to serve those in need.”
Human service programs will receive $591,562 in funding, which, among other items, will allow for a new service site for Axis Community Health, provisions for local food pantries and homeless shelters and assistance programs.
Housing-related programs, like Habitat for Humanity’s Housing Rehabilitation Program and Adobe Services’ Rapid Rehousing Program, will receive $512,234. This category also includes legal counseling and representation for Pleasanton residents facing displacements or evictions.
“We expect the number of Pleasanton residents that we serve to jump significantly once the Alameda County eviction moratorium lifts,” said Samantha Beckett, attorney at Centro Legal de la Raza. “We expect to serve more than triple the amount of people we served this year.”
The county’s eviction moratorium, enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, imposed a ban on renter and homeowner evictions beginning March 24, 2020, and remains in effect while the county experiences a local health emergency.
During its March meeting, Housing Commission staff said they expect the moratorium to lift before July 1.
As part of the housing grants, Centro Legal will receive $40,000 for its Tri-Valley Fair and Secure Housing program.
The council also voted to allocate $81,000 to agencies like the Amador Livermore Valley Historical Society, the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council, and the Pacific Chamber Orchestra in support of community arts, culture and youth projects.
Councilmembers appreciated the opportunity to fund the grant applications.
“Most of these that we’re funding really are what contribute to making this a great, wonderful place to live,” said Councilmember Kathy Narum.