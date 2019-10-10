The Pleasanton Harvest Festival returns to the Alameda County Fairgrounds on October 25-27, showcasing arts, crafts and gifts, delicious food, and nonstop live entertainment.
The Harvest Festival is known as the West Coast’s largest indoor arts and crafts show and is ranked as one of the top craft shows in the country.
“What makes our event so unique is all the incredible artists who exhibit with us,” said show owner Nancy Glenn. “We have hundreds of talented, creative individuals who produce things that you will never see in any mall or big box retail store. When you visit the Harvest Festival, you know you are really supporting small, independent crafters.”
Over 250 artisans, crafters and makers will fill the fairgrounds to showcase items including original art, jewelry, ceramics, woodturnings, clothing, photography, specialty foods, toys, and décor.
Throughout the day, the Harvest Festival will also feature live music and entertainment on its outdoor stage. Comedic duo Scotty and Trink will awe audiences with their jaw-dropping juggling routines, while the Fargo Brothers will get guests groovin’ in their seats with their classic rock stylings. There are also strolling entertainers, such as Frankenstein on Stilts, who will be roaming the fairgrounds and interacting with guests as they shop.
Also families can stop for a photo-op in the pumpkin patch and take part in the hands-on KidZone, which will feature Halloween themed make-and-take arts and crafts projects from local ceramics studio Color Me Mine.
The Pleasanton Harvest Festival welcomes Open Heart Kitchen and Tri-Valley Haven as its new non-profit partner. The Harvest Festival will help these two important organizations by hosting a food drive onsite, as well as providing them with half of the proceeds from all shopping bag sales. Anyone who brings a non-perishable food donation to the event will receive $2 off any adult or senior admission.
Harvest Festival hours are: Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Alameda County Fairgrounds are located at 4501 Pleasanton Ave. Admission is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for youths aged 13-17, and free for children 12 and under. Visit www.harvestfestival.com.