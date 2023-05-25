LOGO - Summer Reading

The City of Pleasanton Library and Recreation Department will kick off its free Summer Reading Program on Saturday, June 3, and will run through Sunday, Aug. 6. The program is a beloved summer tradition at the library, with fun-filled experiences for readers of all ages.

“Find Your Voice” is the theme of this year’s Pleasanton Public Library summer program. This year’s theme focuses on encouraging participants to find their voice, whether it’s expressing oneself through creative outlets, celebrating their cultural heritage, or learning about social justice.