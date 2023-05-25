The City of Pleasanton Library and Recreation Department will kick off its free Summer Reading Program on Saturday, June 3, and will run through Sunday, Aug. 6. The program is a beloved summer tradition at the library, with fun-filled experiences for readers of all ages.
“Find Your Voice” is the theme of this year’s Pleasanton Public Library summer program. This year’s theme focuses on encouraging participants to find their voice, whether it’s expressing oneself through creative outlets, celebrating their cultural heritage, or learning about social justice.
“This year’s summer reading program provides endless opportunities for discovery, connection, and life-long learning,” said Cherie Buenaflor, library and recreation coordinator. “Whether it’s learning how to draw manga characters, making art at one of Pleasanton’s parks, enjoying a bilingual music program, hearing an author share their craft, or answering fun trivia questions during LGBTQ+ Pride Month, we’re happy to encourage readers to find their voice this summer.”
Community members of all ages are encouraged to join the Pleasanton Library and Recreation Department in its mission to “Start your journey here: Discover, connect, enjoy”. In its Strategic Plan, Pleasanton Library and Recreation is committed to identifying and enhancing programming to encourage exploration, intellectual curiosity, and life-long literacy. While children are earning rewards and virtual badges by tracking their reading throughout the summer using the fun-to-use Beanstack website and app, they’re not the only ones who can get in on the fun. Teens and adults can also log their reading hours for a chance to win prizes. Prizes for children include free passes to Chabot Space & Science Center, teens can win Air Pods and adults can win gift cards from the Pleasanton Downtown Association for eligible businesses. Program events and prizes for children, teens, and adults are generously sponsored in part by the Friends of the Pleasanton Library.
Participants of all ages are invited to sign up for the “Find Your Voice” reading program through the Pleasanton Library and to discover new books and materials. The reading logs to track reading for prizes are digital, with print versions available online and at the library, including reading log options in multiple languages. This year’s community goal is to read 2 million minutes. For information on the summer program and to sign up, participants can visit the library’s webpage at www.pleasantonlibrary.org beginning Saturday, May 27, 2023.