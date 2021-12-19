The Pleasanton Public Library is now offering an expanded selection of free job search, training, skill building and test preparation resources.
The additional resources include Brainfuse JobNOW/VetNOW, Coursera, GetSetUp, Learning Express Library and Northstar. Referred to collectively as Career Pathways, the online resources are available on the library’s website, www.pleasantonlibrary.org.
The subscriptions are being paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds administered through the California State Library.
The library also offers Chromebook computers available for checkout and Wi-Fi hotspots, document printing and scanning and outgoing fax services. A library card is required to access the library’s print and virtual resources, to borrow computers and to access hotspots.