The Pleasanton Library is now lending laptop computers for at-home use.
Community members can check out wireless-enabled Chromebooks, providing internet access wherever a cellular signal is available, through the library’s “grab & go” or sidewalk pick-up service.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down in-person use, the library offered 17 computers for public use.
The library recently received a $5,000 Innovation and Technology grant from the Pacific Library Partnership to purchase laptop computers, with additional funding for data plans, storage, and maintenance from the Friends of the Pleasanton Library for at least the next two years.
The library has 10 Chromebooks, which can be checked out for three weeks at a time.
The library is also reopening for limited in-person services, dubbed “grab & go.”
The library will be open from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
No more than 20 people will be allowed inside at a time. Visits are limited to one hour.
Patrons will be able to check out library materials, use public computers, and fax, scan, and print, with limited staff assistance. Facemasks and social distancing are required.
For more information, go to www.pleasantonlibrary.org.