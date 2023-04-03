City of Pleasanton Public Library (Bldg Front)
Photo courtesy of the City of Pleasanton

The Pleasanton Library on Old Bernal Avenue will be closed from Monday, April 17, through Monday, May 15, for the replacement of roofline windows, the final phase of a $550,000 roofing project. 

The 10-month-long project was necessitated by water leaks in the 34-year-old building’s roof and included the replacement of water-damaged sheathing and the installation of 36,000 square feet of new concrete roof tiles, 2,000 square feet of membrane roofing, and new gutters and downspouts, along with the new energy-efficient roofline windows. 