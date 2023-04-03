The Pleasanton Library on Old Bernal Avenue will be closed from Monday, April 17, through Monday, May 15, for the replacement of roofline windows, the final phase of a $550,000 roofing project.
The 10-month-long project was necessitated by water leaks in the 34-year-old building’s roof and included the replacement of water-damaged sheathing and the installation of 36,000 square feet of new concrete roof tiles, 2,000 square feet of membrane roofing, and new gutters and downspouts, along with the new energy-efficient roofline windows.