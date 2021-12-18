The VA Palo Alto Mobile Medical Outreach team will be at the Pleasanton Library on Monday, Dec. 20, to provide examinations, consultations, referrals and flu shots for enrolled veterans.
The drop-in event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the library at 400 Old Bernal Ave.
Representatives from Veterans Affairs will also be on hand to provide information to veterans, spouses, caregivers, family members, and survivors and to assist with veteran enrollment for VA care.
Veterans should bring their military discharge papers (Form DD-214) and a list of current medications.
Those who need proof-of-service documents should go to the library’s online Veterans Resource Center at https://bit.ly/3oOjqdW.
The Pleasanton Library is a member of Veterans Connect @ the Library, an outreach program supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.