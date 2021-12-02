The Pleasanton Lions Club will offer a takeout crab dinner in lieu of its usual sit-down fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 6.
The annual crab dinner is the club’s largest fundraiser, but has been canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “Crab & Go” dinner-for-two will include three pounds of crabs, pasta, salad, cookies And a bottle of Wente Vineyard’s Southern Hills cabernet to be enjoyed at home. Tickets are $130.
Meals will be available for pickup between 3 and 6 p.m. at 2118 Rheem Dr., Pleasanton.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to pleasantonlionsclub.org.