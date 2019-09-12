The Pleasanton Lions Club is hosting its 8th Annual “Taste of Pleasanton” Restaurant & Shop Walk Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Pleasanton.
Participants will enjoy a delicious variety of bites and beverages from 19 participating businesses while strolling and shopping in Pleasanton’s charming downtown. Tickets, $25, are limited, and it’s recommended to purchase them at the earliest time.
"This fundraiser is really a win-win for all of us as the merchants support our event and we bring hundreds of guests downtown on a Tuesday evening," said Lion Pam Grimes. "It gives the downtown a little boost on an evening that is generally rather quiet, and hopefully brings in new future business for all the supporting shops and restaurants. It's their night to shine and to make a difference in the community at the same time."
Participants receive a “passport” that comes with a map showing the location of each participating store or restaurant, along with what items they are serving.
“Guests can plan out their route however they choose, which makes it fun for them,” Grimes said. “Pleasanton Lions gratefully thank the participating businesses for their generosity and for making this fundraising event possible. Together we are making a difference!”
To learn more or purchase tickets, visit pleasantonlionsclub.org, or pleasantonlionsclub.bpt.me; or contact Renee Huber State Farm Insurance, 312 St Mary St., (925)484-2222; Karen Neuer at Compass, 325 Main St., (925) 858-0246; or Pam Grimes, (925) 872-7552.