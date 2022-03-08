Pleasanton Military Families (PMF) is gearing up for its annual spring pack out event on Sat. March 19, to send care packages to deployed services members from local families.
PMF provides support to Pleasanton families who have loved ones serving in the military. The Spring Pack Out gathering is one of several yearly events the group organizes to send both treats and necessities to local service members deployed overseas.
“Our volunteers show up that morning and become an assembly line,” said PMF member Lisa Imperiale. “People throw their love and care into these boxes. It’s a lot of fun.”
The group has been gathering donations for the pack out since the conclusion of the holiday event in December. The PMF website has an Amazon wish list for anyone to purchase items from and have them shipped to the group. There is also a shopping list on the website for people who prefer to do the shopping themselves and then arrange to drop their items off. Monetary donations can also be made on the website.
“We spend between $3,000 and $4,000 on shipping fees alone, because we have things going to several different bases overseas, so the financial donations are super helpful,” Imperiale said. “These guys and gals need just the basics, like socks, but we need a ton of stuff, we blow through it so fast. Whatever we don’t use, we put in the next pack out. After this, we have one in June, so as soon as we send off this one, we are getting ready for June.”
Imperiale joined PMF because her son is an active-duty combat engineer in the Marine Corps. She said belonging to a group who understood the stress and unknowns that come with having someone she loves deployed has been incredibly helpful for her.
“This is an amazing organization,” Imperiale said. “It’s important because unless you have a loved one or a friend who is serving, it’s hard for your friends around you to truly understand what a military family goes through. This group offers that understanding and practical support.”
Denise Colvin joined the group in 2012, when her son joined the Marine Corps. She said she was looking for support from other military parents to guide her on her journey.
“Pleasanton Military Families is a local Tri-Valley support group for anyone with family members serving in the military,” Colvin said. “There is no better support than from those who are or who have experienced the same thing and know what you are going through. We share concerns, fears, celebrate joys, are good listeners and offer amazing encouragement and advice when needed.”
PMF was founded by Chris Miller and Pat Frizzell shortly after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, prompted an influx of young people joining the armed forces. In its two decades, the group has offered members an outlet to share with and support each other through volunteer and social events.
The Spring Pack Out will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 19, at the Pleasanton Veterans Memorial Building, 301 Main St., Pleasanton. Donations must be received by Thursday, March 17. To send donations through Amazon, visit https://smile.amazon.com/gp/ch/list/75-3110859. Handwritten letters from children are always appreciated, in addition to food and necessities listed on the website.
For more information, to find a packing list, or to donate, visit pleasantonmilitaryfamilies.org or email pmfsg.ca@gmail.com.