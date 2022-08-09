The Museum on Main in Pleasanton will host a ‘Dinosaur Hunt’ for preschoolers, ages 2 to 5, and their families on Wednesday, Aug. 10, as part of its free monthly book and activity program, M.o.M’s Reading Time.
The program will begin at 10 a.m. with two stories about dinosaurs, followed by a hunt for dinosaur eggs, a craft activity to make a dinosaur habitat, and an archeological dig for salt-dough dinosaur bones to take home. No reservations are required, but groups should contact the museum in advance at 925-462-2766 or education@museumonmain.org. The museum, at 603 Main St., will provide all supplies.