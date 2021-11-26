The Pleasanton chapter of the National Charity League is conducting its annual membership drive.
The chapter is open to women who live in Pleasanton and have daughters in the sixth, seventh or eighth grades.
The goal of the National Charity League is to strengthen the bond between mothers and daughters while building leadership skills and encouraging community service. The Pleasanton chapter, with about 300 members, provided more than 5,000 hours of community service to 33 Tri-Valley organizations in the 2020-2021 program year, including Hively, Meals on Wheels, Open Heart Kitchen, the Pleasanton Unified School District and the Pleasanton Senior Center, according to chapter president Alison Huff.
Applications for membership are accepted only during the annual membership drive from October through January. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3CCqqz0.