PLS-ROTARY STARRY NIGHTS.JPG

The Pleasanton North Rotary Club (PNR) will host its annual fundraising gala, A Starry Night, at the Club at Castlewood in Pleasanton on Saturday, March 11.

The gala, the first since the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, will be held in the refurbished ballroom at the former Castlewood Country Club, 707 Country Club Circle.