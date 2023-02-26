The Pleasanton North Rotary Club (PNR) will host its annual fundraising gala, A Starry Night, at the Club at Castlewood in Pleasanton on Saturday, March 11.
The gala, the first since the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, will be held in the refurbished ballroom at the former Castlewood Country Club, 707 Country Club Circle.
The PNR Foundation uses proceeds from the gala to support Tri-Valley nonprofit organizations and youth programs. PNR also helps support The Wheelchair Foundation, an international effort to provide wheelchairs for children and adults with disabilities, and Rotary International’s worldwide commitment to eradicate polio, provide safe drinking water, and promote social justice and economic development.
“We try to cast a wide net of support here locally and abroad,” said Kirsten Bureman, planning committee chair for the gala. “Plus, we’re planning a fun evening with great people enjoying dinner, dancing and opportunities to win raffles, play games, and bid on wonderful auction items.”
CBS-affiliate KPIX-TV News Anchor Juliette Goodrich will serve as celebrity master of ceremonies, with Frank Jakubka, western regional marketing manager for the Teeling Whiskey Co., serving as auctioneer. The evening will conclude with music and dancing. Formal attire is required.