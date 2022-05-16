The Pleasanton Police Department is now accepting applications for its Teen Academy, a free, three-week program beginning July 12. Participants will learn about law enforcement procedures from police personnel, including patrol, dispatch, SWAT, investigations, juvenile enforcement, traffic, K-9, evidence collection, and animal services. The program is open to Pleasanton high school students between the ages of 14 and 18.
“The Teen Academy is an educational program that’s been around for almost 20 years,” said Sgt. Marty Billdt, “It’s an exciting opportunity for students to learn more about their police department and to engage with our members.”
The program consists of nine 3-hour classes, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. There will also be a tour of the Santa Rita Jail and a graduation dinner on Thursday, July 28.
Apply at the Police Department, 4833 Bernal Ave., or at pleasantonpd.org. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 1.