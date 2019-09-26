In a special badge-pinning ceremony this week, Pleasanton Police Department Chief Dave Spiller promoted Detective Anthony Pittl to Police Sergeant, and welcomed Officer David Cach, Officer Charles Mayo, Officer Matthew Campisi and Community Service Officer Lee Godfrey to the department.
Sergeant Anthony Pittl was born and raised in Pleasanton. After graduating from Amador Valley High School in 2000, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served four years. In 2009, Pittl joined the Pleasanton Police Department as a police officer. In 2010, Pittl joined the East County Tactical Team and has held the roles of operator, force options instructor and is currently an assistant team leader. Pittl developed an active threat/shooter presentation and has put on a variety of trainings not only for the department, but also for businesses throughout Pleasanton. In 2016, Pittl was selected to join the Criminal Investigations Unit where he worked as a detective to solve a variety of crimes. Pittl is currently pursuing a degree from the American Military University.
Officer David Cach was raised in Livermore. After graduating from Livermore High School, he went to Las Positas College where he earned an AA Degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences. Cach is joining the Pleasanton Police Department as a lateral police officer from the Oakland Housing Authority Police Department, where he has worked for the past eight years. Cach spent the majority of his career on patrol, but was also assigned to the Crime Prevention Unit.
Officer Charles Mayo was born and raised in Manteca, Calif. He graduated from East Union High School and soon after joined the United States Air Force. Serving in the Air Force, Mayo joined the prestigious Security Forces Unit where he traveled to over 60 countries with the President of the United States, Vice President and Secretary of State. Mayo was hired as a police officer after he successfully completed the San Joaquin Delta College Police Academy.
Officer Matthew Campisi was raised in Folsom, Calif. After graduating from Folsom High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he completed a four-year overseas tour as a machine gunner. After returning home, Campisi enrolled in a Criminal Justice program at Sierra College in Rocklin, Calif. On March 11, 2019, he was hired as a Police Recruit and successfully completed his academy training at the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Center earlier this week.
Community Service Officer Lee Godfrey was raised in San Lorenzo, Calif., and graduated from Moreau Catholic High School. He attended California State University, East Bay, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice with a Minor in Sociology. After college, Godfrey worked as a loss prevention officer in the Tri-Valley where he was recognized for his work in theft resolution and participation with community events.
Officer Cach, Officer Mayo, Officer Campisi and Community Service Officer Godfrey will undergo an approximate 16-week training period before patrolling Pleasanton on their own. Sergeant Pittl’s promotion is effective immediately and he has been reassigned to the Operations Division.