The Pleasanton Police Department has hired three new officers.
Before joining Pleasanton, Rebecca Rodriguez was a community service specialist with the Livermore Police Department. A Pleasanton native and graduate of Foothill High School, Rodriguez has a bachelor’s degree in history from California State University, Chico.
Scott Faure previously served as a police officer in Ceres, California. He has a bachelor’s degree in plant science from California State University, Fresno.
Matt Castillo previously worked for the police departments in Menlo Park and Martinez, California. He has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from California State University, East Bay.
“These officers embody our vision of excellence,” said Police Chief David Swing. “Their diverse experience will be of tremendous value to our community.”