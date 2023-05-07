Updated Information: Victim Identified
Pleasanton Police Department detectives continue investigating the fatal stabbing inside a residence at the 5700 block of Owens Drive.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Updated Information: Victim Identified
Pleasanton Police Department detectives continue investigating the fatal stabbing inside a residence at the 5700 block of Owens Drive.
The Alameda County Coroners Bureau identified the victim as 32-year-old Edevion White. Originally from Tennessee, White lived at the residence where he was found.
As previously released, authorities believe the assailants were known to the victim, this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community. They encourage anyone with any information about this fatal stabbing to call the Pleasanton Police Department’s tip line at 925-931-5107.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Lane closures on Eastbound 580 stopped traffic for hours on Friday, March 24 as Caltrans worked to shore up a retaining wall that slid during the series of recent storms.