The Pleasanton Library and Recreation Department is offering several programs and events throughout September. They include the VA’s Mobile Medical Unit on Sept. 12, Bootlegger Training Program on Sept. 17, Senior Center Open House on Sept. 17, and College Readiness Workshop Series on Sept. 19, Oct. 10 and Nov. 7.
The Pleasanton Library will host the VA Palo Alto Mobile Medical Outreach Team and the county Veterans Service Officer (VSO) to facilitate free examinations, consultations, and referrals for veterans, with additional VA resource information available. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. Veterans uncertain of their benefits eligibility are encouraged to visit as requirements have changed, and VA health care may complement current medical coverage. Representatives will provide information or assistance with questions and enrollment for VA care. The Veteran Service Officer will provide benefits counsel and process VSD-001 forms for veterans who wish to apply for the veteran designation on California driver’s licenses or ID cards.
Veterans should bring military discharge papers (Form DD-214) and a list of current medications. For more information or assistance obtaining proof of service documents prior to the event, contact the library’s information desk, 925-931-3400 x4 or jeseltine@cityofpleasantonca.gov.
The library is located at 400 Old Bernal Avenue.
The City of Pleasanton is preparing to present its annual training series for new Booklegger volunteers. The mission of the 30-year-old program is to promote reading for fun and life-long library use. Booklegger volunteers give book presentations in Pleasanton Unified School District elementary and middle school classrooms.
“Bookleggers are our library ambassadors,” said Chris Spitzel, children’s librarian at the Pleasanton Library. “They extend our reach dramatically, encouraging students to discover new books and informing them about library services.”
Fall training will be held every Tuesday from 9:15-11:45 a.m. for eight weeks beginning September 17. After training, volunteers are asked to visit six to 12 classrooms per semester for at least one school year.
For further information, contact Chris Spitzel at cspitzel@cityofpleasantonca.gov or (925) 931-3400 x4426.
The City of Pleasanton’s Community Education Series is hosting three workshops this fall for parents/guardians and their teen/tween. Titled “College Fit Over Rankings,” “Funding Your College Education,” and “A Smart Step After High School,” the Thursday workshops take place on Sept. 19, Oct. 10, and Nov. 7.
The workshops are free and take place at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., Pleasanton. Registration is recommended. Go to pleasantonfun.com to register. For more information on the Community Education Series, contact Andrea McGovern at 925-931-5359.
The Pleasanton Senior Center is celebrating National Senior Center Month on Tuesday, Sept. 17. This year, the focus will be on how senior centers are the key to aging well, highlighting how the Pleasanton Senior Center empowers older adults to continue growing, learning, giving and connecting.
The open house, 10 a.m. to noon, takes place at the Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Blvd. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the center, learn about programs and services offered as well as enjoy refreshments and door prizes. For more information, contact Recreation Coordinator Shawn Harris at 925-931-5366.