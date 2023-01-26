Pup Puppy Dog Paws Tamas Pap Unsplash.jpg

The Pleasanton Public Library will be celebrating the Paws to Read program’s 20th anniversary.

The program provides students in first through fifth grades the opportunity to read one-on-one with one of Valley Humane Society’s Certified Canine Comfort teams. The celebration will begin with a brief ceremony and opening remarks, followed by a reading of Paws Goes to the Library by the author, KPIX 5 journalist Juliette Goodrich.