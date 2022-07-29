Five businesses were acknowledged recently by the City of Pleasanton and the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce for their contributions to the economic life of the community.
The companies recognized as economic drivers included 10x Genomics, Anixter, Hendrick Automotive Group, Home Depot, and Macy’s Department Stores.
“The Pleasanton Chamber and City of Pleasanton have a strong partnership in supporting our business community,” said Kim Damiani, chamber board chair. “It’s an honor to come together each year to celebrate companies with a strong commitment to Pleasanton.”
10x Genomics, which produces a variety of products used in biological research at the cellular levels, employs more than 1,200 globally, with more than half at the company’s headquarters in Pleasanton, according to Michele Hodge, vice president for Global Real Estate & Facilities.
Based in Glenview, Illinois, Anixter is a global provider of products and services for communications, networking, and industrial control applications. Chris Orzen, director of Global Operations, called Pleasanton one of the most successful branches ... in 54 countries.
Hendrick Automotive Group, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, operates four dealerships at the Pleasanton Auto Mall representing Acura, BMW, Lexus, and Mini automobiles. Joe Pagano, East Bay general manager for BMW and Mini, said the dealerships employ more than 300 people.
Home Depot, a multinational home improvement retailer based in Atlanta, Georgia, operates a store at 6000 Johnson Drive in Pleasanton.
The New York-based Macy’s is a high-end department store chain with more than 500 stores nationwide. Celebrating its 40th year in Pleasanton, the iconic retailer currently has a store at Stoneridge Mall.