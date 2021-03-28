Jetter Named to Dean’s List at Lehigh
Nolan Jetter, of Pleasanton, was named to the dean's list at Lehigh University for the Fall 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.6 or better while taking at least 12 credit hours.
Buscheck Named to Dean’s List at Illinois Wesleyan
Max Buscheck, of Pleasanton, a freshman at Illinois Wesleyan University, was named to the dean's list for the Fall 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list at Illinois Wesleyan, in Bloomington, students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or better.