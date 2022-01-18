The Pleasanton Rotary Foundation is now accepting applications from local organizations for its 2022 community grant program.
The club said proposals would be reviewed based on the potential lasting impact on the community, the level of involvement with Rotary, and the relationship to the club’s mission of serving the human service needs of the community.
Applications and guidelines are available at pleasantonrotary.org. Applications must be emailed to foundation@pleasantonrotary.org by 5 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 31.