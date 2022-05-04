The Rotary Club of Pleasanton Foundation announced last month that it had awarded a total of $36,600 in community grants to 22 organizations.
The foundation said recipients were selected based on the lasting impact of an organization’s proposal in its grant application, whether the project was in line with the Rotary Club of Pleasanton’s mission of supporting human service needs in the community, and whether the funding would be “instrumental” in completing the project.
Grants were awarded to the Amador-Livermore Valley Historical Society for operation of the Museum on Main, the Assistance League of Amador Valley, CityServe of the Tri-Valley, Culinary Angels, Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area, East Bay Holocaust Education Center, Friends of Pleasanton Senior Center, Goodness Village, Harrington Gallery, Hart Middle School, Hope Hospice and Health Services, Open Heart Kitchen, Paws in Need, Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council, Pleasanton Partners in Education Foundation, Shephard’s Gate, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Sunflower Hill, Tri-Valley Haven, Tri-Valley REACH, Pleasanton Boy Scout Troop 911, and the Valley Humane Society.
The foundation did not announce how much each organization received. The Rotary Club Foundation will accept applications for next year’s grant program in January 2023.
For more information, visit pleasantonrotary.org.