Ghosts and goblins of all ages are gearing up for a frighteningly good time at the 28th annual Pleasanton Rotary Halloween Spirit Run, on Sunday, Oct. 31 starting at 8:30 a.m.
Held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, with free parking at Gate 12, the 5K/10K fun run/walk, along with the Kid’s Challenge event for ages 2 to 8, is a family-friendly popular event with plenty of treats for participants. There will be a costume contest, raffle prizes, free long-sleeved shirts to the first 750 registered runners ($12 shirts available for Kid’s Challenge), and free tickets to the Alameda County Fair, which runs Oct. 22-31.
The event is presented by Sensiba San Filippo, certified public accountants and business advisors. Proceeds support scholarships for Pleasanton students and community and international projects of The Rotary Club of Pleasanton.
Rotary Club will donate $5 to Pleasanton Unified School District teams (schools, clubs, sports teams,etc), or any other non-profit group, for every 5K/10K registrant who chooses a team.
Well-behaved dogs are permitted in the 5K or 10K, but must start in the back of the pack at the starting line, be on a non-retractable leash, and be cleaned up after by their human. Dogs attending the event should be comfortable in crowds as well as around other dogs.
For additional registration, packet pick-up information and more, visit spiritrun.pleasantonrotary.org.