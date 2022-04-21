PLEASANTON — The Alameda County Fairgrounds will welcome thousands of runners and walkers on April 24 for the 10th annual Pleasanton Run for Education. A family-friendly event, locals are encouraged to come out and spend time in the community to support 15 Pleasanton schools and 14,500 local students.
“The money we raise (from the run) goes to support key supplemental staff, like librarians, reading specialists, technology specialists and others,” said Steve McCoy-Thompson, executive director with Pleasanton Partners in Education (PPIE). While the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) offers support to schools for such things as classroom materials, PPIE focuses on the people who directly work with kids in schools to support their learning and help them grow.
“We are excited that the Run for Education has become a signature community event that has raised over $1 million (to date) for our schools,” shared Kelly French, the race founder and PPIE board president.
Throughout the pandemic, the PPIE team worked tirelessly to continue hosting the community event. And while the past two years featured a completely virtual run, this year, participants can choose to attend the run in-person or virtually. The virtual run will commence at the same time as the in-person event, but it will remain open for a week, allowing people to complete the route at their leisure.
The in-person course begins at the fairgrounds, continues onto Main Street, and concludes back at the fairgrounds. There are three runs: a 5K, 10k and 15K. Each course is flat with a special quarter-mile run for those looking for a greater challenge. Following the event, all participants will receive a race T-shirt and completion medal. Additionally, a race expo featuring entertainment, booths, music and an awards ceremony will also be held at the fairgrounds.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to bring the community together, particularly after the isolation we’ve felt,” said McCoy-Thompson.
PPIE is a nonprofit organization that supports all schools in the Pleasanton Unified School District. According to its website, PPIE has raised over $8 million for schools since 1987 through corporate partner donations, community-based fundraising and special events like the Run for Education.
Workday Foundation is listed as the race’s title sponsor, representing the highest donation of $20,000.
“Fostering economic opportunities for all is a key component of the Workday Foundation, and that starts with education,” said Carrie Varoquiers, chief philanthropy officer with Workday, in a recent press release. “We are excited to sponsor the PPIE Run for Education and are grateful for this opportunity to support the communities and schools around us in a fun and healthy way.”
Those who are unable to participate can donate to PPIE on its website or volunteer to help at the event. All net proceeds from the run and donations go back to the schools. For more information, visit ppierun.com.