Pleasanton will hold an online community meeting to review and solicit input on potential sites for rezoning and inclusion in the city’s inventory of land to meet future housing needs on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The Zoom-based meeting will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
State law requires that cities and counties plan to meet projected housing needs in the community.
Every eight years, local governments must update what is known as the housing element of their general plans and have it certified by the California Department of Housing and Community Development. Pleasanton, like all jurisdictions in the Bay Area, must update its housing element by Jan. 31, 2023.
Pleasanton’s updated plan must include an inventory of sites with zoning to accommodate the city’s Regional Housing Need Allocation (RHNA) of 5,965 new housing units. Based on the city’s review of existing sites and capacity, there is a need for additional rezoning of locations to allow residential use, including sites suitable for both lower-income and market-rate housing.
The city has developed a preliminary list of potential sites for inclusion in the new inventory, with a summary and analysis of each site available for public review at www.PleasantonHousingElement.com.
The meeting link is also available on the website.
The Planning Commission and City Council will also discuss the inventory of future housing sites at public meetings later next month and in January 2022. The city is expected to adopt a final inventory in January 2023.