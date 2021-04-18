Pleasanton is looking for a high school student interested in serving as the city’s Teen Poet Laureate for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Teen Poet Laureate represents Pleasanton at various events, providing creativity and fostering an interest in composing, reading, reciting, and listening to poetry around the city.
Events may include assisting teachers with poetry programs at their schools, poetry readings at the Pleasanton Public Library, promoting open mic events, or working with the Pleasanton High School Music Collaborative.
Candidates should apply online at www.firehousearts.org/teenpoet/ by Friday, April 30.
For more information, contact Katie DeLang at kdelang@cityofpleasantonca.gov.