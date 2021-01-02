Connor Layton, a member of Troop 924 in Pleasanton, has received his Eagle Badge, the highest rank awarded by the Boy Scouts of America.
Layton, a senior at Granada High School in Livermore, joins his brother, Ryan, who earned the rank of Eagle as a member of Troop 931 in 2017. According to BSA, only 4% of all Scouts reach the rank of Eagle.
Connor Layton was also a member of Troop 931 in Livermore, where he completed most of his requirements for Eagle, before transferring to Troop 924 in 2019.
Eagle Scouts must earn 21 merit badges and complete a community service project. For his project, Layton led volunteers from both Troop 931 and Troop 924 in building three nesting owl boxes, five raptor roost perches, and a kestrel box for a ranch owner in Contra Costa County.
The project was completed in November 2019 and Layton passed his Board of Review in April, but he did not receive his Eagle award until this month.
Layton plans to attend Las Positas College next fall.