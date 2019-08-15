Now is the chance to apply for the city of Pleasanton’s literary arts ambassador . The position is a two-year term with a mission to raise awareness of the importance of literature as it relates to lifelong literacy and education for people in Pleasanton.
The literary arts ambassador works closely with the civic arts division of the city's library and recreation department. The ambassador is expected to contribute to civic and public events and dedications with literary readings appropriate to the occasion. The ambassador will also be responsible for literary workshops, readings and events. There is no pay for the position. There is a limited budget for expenses, as well as support from the civic arts administrative staff. The term begins October 2019 and concludes in September 2021. Applications are due Sept. 3.
To qualify one must:
• Be a Pleasanton resident who is 18 or older
• Be a writer or illustrator
• Be a leader with experience in promoting literature
• Possess excellent communication skills
• Possess a dynamic, engaging personality
To apply, one must submit hard copies of:
• Four original writing samples
• A one-page letter of interest that includes a brief outline of a vision for possible projects or activities
• Letters of support from two writers
• A resume that shows participation in promoting literary arts in the community
Finalists will be invited to present their writing and vision to the selection committee, which makes a recommendation to the Civic Arts Commission. A candidate will be appointed by the Pleasanton City Council and will be announced at the Oct. 7 joint Civic Arts and Library Commission meeting.
Mail application packets to:
Tamara Whitney, Recreation Manager for Civic Arts, City of Pleasanton, P.O. Box 520, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Applications can also be dropped off at the Pleasanton Library. For more information, email Whitney at twhitney@cityofpleasantonca.gov or visit firehousearts.org/programs/literary-arts/.