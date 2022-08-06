Golden Bear Foundation - Jiya Patil

Jiya Patil, center in black top, a junior at Foothill High School, founded the nonprofit Gold Bear Foundation in 2020 to support those in need with donations of items and time. (Photo courtesy Jiya Patil)

A Pleasanton teen has dedicated herself to helping the homeless.

Jiya Patil, a junior at Foothill High School, founded the nonprofit Gold Bear Foundation (GBF) in 2020 to support those in need through donations of items and time. Thus far, she and her group of high school students has supported over 1,000 people through the help of donations from individuals.