A Pleasanton teen has dedicated herself to helping the homeless.
Jiya Patil, a junior at Foothill High School, founded the nonprofit Gold Bear Foundation (GBF) in 2020 to support those in need through donations of items and time. Thus far, she and her group of high school students has supported over 1,000 people through the help of donations from individuals.
“We have a pretty far-reaching organization,” said Jiya, 15. “We help people in disadvantaged schools, like San Leandro, we’ve done shelters and villages. I have had a good amount of exposure to people who are not as privileged as others, and I want to use my privilege to give back to those who don’t have the same as I do.”
With money raised by GBF, Jiya donates food and hygiene products to local homeless shelters, including Tri-Valley Haven in Livermore. Her mission is to make sure those in need never feel neglected.
Jiya was born in India but moved to Pleasanton before her first birthday. She visits her homeland frequently, and her grandparents’ village is one of the recipients of GBF’s donations.
“I remember when I was young, I went to the school in their village and they didn’t have desks or lights,” Jiya said. “I wanted to give back to them, so we did that last year.”
Jiya said GBF has grown locally in the Bay Area, and includes chapters in New Jersey, India and Switzerland. One of her priorities is to make her organization fun to motivate people to join her in community service. She said word of GBF spread through her network and beyond.
One of the organizations Jiya regularly donates to is Building Futures, a homeless shelter with locations in San Leandro and Alameda. In addition to her donations to the shelter, Jiya also volunteers as a dinner donor, supplying a meal for 25 people once a month.
“To have someone like Jiya who is so committed, who works a summer job so can cook these meals and donate the food, is so awesome,” said Ana Maria Mahiri, Building Futures development and communications director. “We need that support; any support people can give us is helpful.”
In addition to building relationships with the homeless community, Building Futures also offers domestic violence crisis support and works to get people into housing with programs for down payment support and move-in essentials.
Jiya said supporting the unhoused is important to her.
“I want to help people with financial insecurity,” she said. “I know things could have gone so differently for my family and me. I could have been in a different situation where I didn’t have these resources and since I do have them, and I am able to give back, it’s important to me to make that effort.”
For more information on Building Futures, or to donate, call 510-357-0205 ext. 206, or visit bfwc.org.