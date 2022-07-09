Pleasanton police officers and elected officials will be available to visit community gatherings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, for National Night Out, an annual event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch that encourages police-community partnerships.
Pleasanton neighborhoods planning National Night Out activities can request visits from police, city officials, and members of the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department. Pleasanton has been participating in National Night Out for more than 20 years.
To register with the city, visit tinyurl.com/3jfzpu55.