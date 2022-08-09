Five members of Scouts BSA Troop 941 in Pleasanton received their Eagle Scout Awards during a Court of Honor on Wednesday, July 20.
Eagle is the highest rank in the traditional Boy Scouts of America program, now known as Scouts BSA. To earn the rank of Eagle, Scouts must earn at least 21 merit badges and complete a community service project.
Receiving their Eagle badges were Lucas Crane, Ryan Cruz, Aaron McMillin, Taz Oka, and Owen Mello.
Crane, the son of Mike and Holly Crane of Pleasanton, joined Scouting as a Tiger Cub in London. He later became a member of Cub Scout Pack 916 in Pleasanton before joining Troop 941.
His Eagle project involved building custom shelving for the Foothill High School band to store brass mutes.
Cruz, the son of Eric and Robin Cruz of Pleasanton, was a Tiger Cub with Pack 901 in Pleasanton before joining Troop 941. For his Eagle project, Cruz planned three events for Kids Against Hunger Bay Area, organizing 150 volunteers who packed 34,000 meals to send to needy children and families in the Bay Area and Haiti. He also organized a deep cleaning of the Kids Against Hunger warehouse.
McMillin, the son of Jim and Nancy McMillin of Livermore, began his Scouting journey as a Tiger Cub in South Carolina. After moving to Pleasanton, he was a member of Pack 901, before joining Troop 941. His Eagle project involved building 20 benches for an offsite campfire amphitheater for youth groups sponsored by Blue Oaks Church in Livermore.
Oka, the son of Larry and Laura Oka of Sunol, was a member of Pack 938 before joining Troop 941. For his Eagle Project, Oka planned and oversaw the construction of a pathway and circular brick area linking two walkways within Sunol Community Park.
Mello, the son of Kevin and Jennifer Mello of Pleasanton, was a member of Pack 916 in Pleasanton before joining Troop 941. For his Eagle project, Mello built a custom birdhouse for the Brookdale Alzheimer’s Care Facility in Danville in honor of his grandfather, Rick Graves, who was a former resident of the facility.
Troop 941 is sponsored by Pleasanton VFW Post 6298.