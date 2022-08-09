PLS-Eagle Scouts.jpg

Five members of Boy Scout Troop 941 in Pleasanton received their Eagle Scout awards during a ceremony on July 20. From left; Owen Mello, Lucas Crane, Taz Oka, Aaron McMillin and Ryan Cruz. (Photo courtesy of Kenneth Mano)

Five members of Scouts BSA Troop 941 in Pleasanton received their Eagle Scout Awards during a Court of Honor on Wednesday, July 20.

Eagle is the highest rank in the traditional Boy Scouts of America program, now known as Scouts BSA. To earn the rank of Eagle, Scouts must earn at least 21 merit badges and complete a community service project.