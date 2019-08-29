The Pleasanton Young Professionals (PYP) are hosting their 3rd Annual Charity on Tap fundraiser on Sunday, September 8, at The Square at The Pleasanton Hotel, 855 Main Street.
The afternoon event will include food, music, games and a silent auction. Funds raised will support Makers Space at Sunflower Hill, a hub for creativity, exploration, skills development and coaching for neurodiverse adults living in the community, and for those who participate in the membership plan living in the greater Irby Ranch community.
Tickets are $35. To learn more, visit www.pleasanton.org.