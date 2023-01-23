The Pleasanton-based Alan Hu Foundation will sponsor a free, Zoom-based webinar on the prevention of adolescent suicide, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The online seminar, “Adolescent Suicide Prevention 101: Bringing the Science to Families, Teachers and Pediatricians,” will be presented by Pamela Morris-Perez, a professor of applied psychology at New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. The presentation is designed to provide an introductory understanding of adolescent suicide, including why it’s important to discuss the topic openly, and what steps schools, parents, and pediatricians can take to encourage adolescents receive mental health services.