The Pleasanton-based Alan Hu Foundation will sponsor a free, Zoom-based webinar on the prevention of adolescent suicide, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The online seminar, “Adolescent Suicide Prevention 101: Bringing the Science to Families, Teachers and Pediatricians,” will be presented by Pamela Morris-Perez, a professor of applied psychology at New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. The presentation is designed to provide an introductory understanding of adolescent suicide, including why it’s important to discuss the topic openly, and what steps schools, parents, and pediatricians can take to encourage adolescents receive mental health services.
“Suicidal ideation, plans, and attempts are far more common than many realize and are likely to be exacerbated in the wake of COVID-19,” said Morris-Perez. “The prevailing suicide prevention paradigm entails identification and treatment within the formal mental health system, largely disconnected from the places and people where adolescents spend most of their time.”
Morris-Perez, who lost her 17-year-old daughter to suicide in 2019, now focuses her research on how adolescent suicide is affected by developmental psychology, education, and public policy. The nonprofit Alan Hu Foundation was created by Xiaofang Chen and Chih-Ching Hu in memory of their son, Alan, who suffered from mental illness and committed suicide in 2018 at the age of 15.
To view the webinar, contact alanhufoundation.org to receive the Zoom meeting link by Feb. 14. The Mental Health Association for Chinese Communities, mhacc-usa.org, will also provide simultaneous Chinese interpretation.